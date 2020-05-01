Edward W. Crean, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward W. Crean, 74, of Mineral Ridge, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, April 25, 2020.

Ed was born September 2, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of Patrick and Margaret O’Hare Crean.

He was a 1964 graduate of Ursuline High School and worked at Packard Electric, retiring after 40 years of service.

His catholic faith carried he thoughout his life. “St. Gabriel with Me, I Praise the Holy Trinity. He adored his grandchildren and was a huge Cleveland sports fan.

Edward leaves to cherish his memory, his sons Brian K. Crean and Michael E. (Tamara) Crean, former wife Janet Crean, brothers and sisters, Patrick Crean, Margaret Narry, Nora Butler, Eileen Grimm, Thomas Crean, Valerie Green, Dorothy Guzzy and Donna Marsolo.

And his grandchildren Amanda Harper, Rebecca Crean, Elizabeth Crean, Susan Heacock, Kristin Crean, Sebastian Crean, Madeline Crean and Gabriel Crean, plus nine great grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Edward was preceded in death by a brother Jim Crean..

Material tributes can be made in Edward’s memory to Santa’s Hide-a-way Hollow, 15400 Bundysburg Rd., Middlefield, Ohio 44062.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

