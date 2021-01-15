Edward Martin Lynch, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Martin Lynch, Jr., passed peacefully on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

He was born January 29, 1947 in Youngstown, son of Edward M. and Mildred Floyd Lynch. He was a lifelong area resident.

Edward graduated from Boardman High School in 1965 and had gotten a two-year associate degree at Youngstown State.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1969 during the Vietnam Era, he was honorably discharged on January 4, 1974.

He drove delivery truck for RC Cola. Edward worked for the Mahoning County Veteran Outreach, he was always willing to help and provide support for local veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

Edward was a very humble man, very generous with his time and trying to help the less fortunate.

He leaves to cherish his memory, brother Robert J. Lynch of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and his nephew, Joseph Lynch also of Harrisburg. Edward also leaves his cousin, Iris Pike and her family and all his friends from the VA Outreach.

Besides his parents Edward was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.

Private calling hours were held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 12:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors performed by Veterans of Foreign Wars Meander Post 9571.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward Martin Lynch, Jr., please visit our floral store.