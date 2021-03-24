Edward M. Ostrowski, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward M. Ostrowski, 85, passed Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, with his loving family by his side.

Ed was born August 30, 1935, in Youngstown a son of Frank and Nellie Ritz Ostrowski. A lifelong employee of Youngstown Sheet & Tube, he retired as a crane operator in 1977 when the plant closed. He was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy and enjoyed fishing, going on cruises and traveling to Florida to visit family and friends. His first wife the former Margaret Bernat, whom he married in 1957, passed away in 1981, his second wife the former Mara Vasquez whom he married in 1984, passed away 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Donna (Mark) Popovec of Boardman, Robert (Kristi) Ostrowski of Naples Florida, Michael (Carol) Koutsourais of Poland and Felix (Bev) Koutsourais of Largo, Florida, and grandchildren Samantha Popovec, Mark Popovec, Kristen Chewning, Allison Cooper, Jessie Ankeles, Alexa Stout, Jon Michael Koutsourais, Devin Klenk and Taran Koutsourais.

Along with his parents and wives, Edward is preceded in death by a sister Rosemarie Heckel.

Family and friends may call from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. Friday March 26,2021, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy Church, 394 Tenney Ave. Campbell, celebrated by Rev. John Jerek.

Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Edward’s memory to American Cancer Society Health Organization, 3624 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44333.

Due to our current health pandemic Covid-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the state (6-foot apart and not to linger) thank you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

