NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward M. Campbell, 64 of New Waterford, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

He was born on January 6, 1959, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, the son of John E. and Delores J. Macintire Campbell.

Ed graduated from Boardman High School Class of 1977. He attended two years at MCCTC for auto mechanic repair.

He worked for several auto dealerships but most recently had been at Walts Auto Body in Columbiana until retiring.

Ed was a muscle cars enthusiast, liked dirt bikes and NASCAR. He enjoyed going to auto swap meets.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Delores of Canfield and his sister, Pamela S. (Allen) Tierney of Canfield and brother, Michael A. Campbell also of Canfield; his companion, Karen Guappone of New Waterford, Ed will be greatly missed and was loved by Karen who took very good care of him and his nieces and nephews, Melissa Wert of Texas, Ryan Wert of Poland and Jennifer Tierny of Youngstown and Ian Campbell of Poland.

A private family service will be held.

Ed was preceded in death by his father, John and his wife, Brenda Faith who passed away in 2019.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

