Edward J. Kane, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Kane, 75, passed away peacefully Monday, September 20, 2021.

Edward was born January 5, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of the late Edward J. Kane, Judy Getsy and William Melago.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State and a master’s degree from Westminster College.

Edward taught social studies at Cardinal Mooney High School for 30 years and was a lifelong member of St. Dominic Church.

He leaves behind his daughter, Kellie (Neil) Kane Friery; brothers, William (Karen) Melago and Larry (Linda) Melago and grandchildren, Noah and Maddie Friery.

Along with his parents; Edward is preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Kane.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m., Saturday September 25, 2021, at St. Dominic Church 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Nicholas Ingham.

Family and friends of Edward may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Kane family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward J. Kane, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.