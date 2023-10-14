YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward E. Keich, Jr., passed away at his residence on Monday October 9, 2023.

He was born on September 20, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of the late Edward Sr. and Helen E. Nard Keich.

He was a lifelong area resident.

Edward graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and received his Bachelor of Education degree from Capital University and then his Master’s degree in Biology from Syracuse University.

Edward was a teacher for 30 years in the Cleveland Public School system until his retirement in 1993.

He was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church, was an avid organist enthusiast and played for the church for many years.

Edward enjoyed photography and collecting model trains.

He leaves to cherish his memory sisters Diane Pallai of Boardman and Cynthia Anderson of Poland. His nieces and nephews John (Debbie) Perantoni, Lisa (Gregg) Hunter and Elena Perantoni (Derek Gavorcik); great nieces and nephews Nicholas and Isaac Perantoni, Bella Brown, and Deanna Hunter, and beloved cousins.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday October 18, 2023, at Good Hope Lutheran Church 98 Homestead Dr. Boardman, from 10 to 11 a.m. and a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Robert Quaintance. The services will be livestreamed from the church, Interment will be in Lake Park Cemetery.

Besides his parents Edward was preceded in death by his Niece Carmen and brother-in-law Norman Anderson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

Family and friends of Edward may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to view this obituary and to leave condolences for the Keich family.

