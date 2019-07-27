Edward E. Hawkins, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at Saint Patrick Church in Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters, for Deacon Edward E. Hawkins, 83, who passed peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital after a long illness, with his family at his side.

Edward was born April 5, 1936, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, son of James E. and Vivian Ruth Smith Hawkins, he came to Youngstown in 1947.

Edward attended grade School at St. Columba and High School at Rayen, after graduating he joined the U.S. Marine Corps., from 1954 to 1958.

Edward had a long career working as an independent insurance agent with American National Insurance company retiring in 1996.

Edward received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ursuline College in 1997, he went on to receive a Master’s in Theology degree from Loyola Marymount in 2005.

He was ordained a Deacon December 10, 1988. Edward served as permanent Deacon at St. Patrick’s Church and retired January 6, 2013.

Edward leaves to cherish his memory the love of his life, Paula R. Carducci, whom he married January 31, 1959, at Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville; his daughter, Stacy A. (Tim) Koerth of Poland and son, Kevin E. (Lynda) Hawkins of Poland.

He also leaves grandchildren, Erin Hawkins and Rachel Hawkins, Brittany Mazejko and Ashley Mazejko, Megan (Dion) Santiago, Jacob Hawkins and Richard Bailey; brother-in-law, Raymond P. Cox of Struthers and nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Bonnie Cox.

Material tributes may be made in Edward’s memory to St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, and Tuesday morning, July 30 at the church from 8:45 – 9:45 a.m. prior to Mass.

Deacon Hawkins’ family would like to thank the staff of Briarfield at Ashley Circle and St. Elizabeth Emergency Department for the love and compassion shown to him over the past year.

Interment will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lowellville.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.