Edward A. Untch, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward A. Untch, Sr. passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at his Boardman home.

Ed, Sr. was born August 2, 1930 to Frederick and Johanna (Kloer) Untch.

He grew up on Youngstown’s east side and was a Marine and Korean War Veteran.

He retired from Steel Door in 1981 and could usually be found spending time tinkering in his garage – as he was definitely known as the family handyman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Ernest, Eugene, Herman, Fred, Albert and John, as well as, a sister, JoHanna and his wife, Faye (Drummond) and daughter, JoAnn (Altman).

He is survived by his son, Edward, Jr. (Kimberly) of Boardman and three granddaughters who he loved very much, Sarah of Cleveland, Kadi of Akron and Amy of Berlin, Germany.

At Ed’s request no calling hours will be held and services were held privately, Thursday February 27, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home followed by interment with Military Honors at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

To send flowers to Edward’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 28, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.