Eda Jane Spivey, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eda Jane Spivey, 86 of North Lima, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Eda was born June 22, 1934 in Zelienople, Pennsylvania, a daughter of James and Jane Rogner Bloom.

She received a bachelor’s degree from Capital University Conservatory of Music.

Eda taught piano and enjoyed going to the Columbus Symphony with her late husband, Dan, who passed away March 24.

She was a former member of Clinton Heights Lutheran Church.

Eda enjoyed needlepoint and cheering for her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eda leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Curtis Loren (Vicki Dee) Spivey of Austintown and two grandchildren, Zachary and Melissa Spivey.

Along with her parents and husband, Eda is preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Jean Spivey and a son, Stephen James Spivey.

There are no calling hours.

Due to the current health crisis, there will be a memorial service for both Eda and her husband, Dan, at a later date in Columbus.

Material tributes can be made in Eda’s memory to Capital University Conservatory of Music, Attention Finance Department, 1 College & Main, Bexley, OH 43209.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 13, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

