BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl “Sonny” David Scheetz, Sr., of Boardman, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 13, 1938, in Youngstown to Earl A and Ethel (James) Scheetz.

A 1958 graduate of Woodrow Wilson high school, Earl served in the Army National Guard for nine years. He married the former Agnes Ann Shina in 1961, and they enjoyed 62 years together.

Earl worked at Compco Industries for 33 years as a press operator. He enjoyed restoring his 1966 Ford Thunderbird and serenading his wife and dog Scooter.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Agnes. His four sons; Earl (Connie) Scheetz of Reno, Nevada, William (Ursula) Scheetz of North Lima, Christopher (Stacy) Scheetz of Austintown and Shawn (Sharyn) Scheetz of Boardman; nine grandchildren Jessica, Tori, Nick, Christopher, Kayli, Marrissa, Elise, Alexander and Becky; five great-grandchildren; and his sister Carolyn (John) Kluchar.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023 at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Father Joseph Blasko.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

