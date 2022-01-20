YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl A. Spencer, 75 passed away peacefully Sunday, January 16, at his home.

Earl was born December 13, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of Earl and Lillian Maga Spencer.

He was a proud 1964 graduate of Ursuline High School.

He worked for Ohio Edison, starting as a meter reader and retiring as a lineman after a long career.

Earl was a devote member of St. Edward Church, where he participated in daily Mass.

One of his greatest joys in life was to watch his granddaughter, Cara, play softball, as well as cheering on Ursuline and Notre Dame. Earl loved to golf and played in several leagues at Mahoning County Club.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Elizabeth C. Balash, whom he married May 13, 1972; sons, Ryan Ara (Laura) Spencer, Shane Patrick Spencer and Joshua Earl Spencer and a granddaughter, Cara Spencer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev Msgr Robert Siffrin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22 at St. Edward Church, there are no calling hours.

Material tributes can be made in Earl’s memory to Ursuline High School Scholarship Fund, 750 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements are by the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.