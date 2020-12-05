Dr. Agnes Martinko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Agnes Martinko was born in New Bedford, Pennsylvania, on January 7, 1932, to John and Katherine (Dolak) Martinko and graduated from the nearby Villa Maria High School.

Following High School, she was employed by the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company in the Cost Accounting Department and worked there for five years before leaving to attend Duquesne University.

Because of back surgery, she transferred to Youngstown College and began teaching at St. Nickolas School in Struthers. She received her Bachelor of Arts in 1958, returned to Duquesne to obtain her Master of Arts in counseling and taught at Roosevelt School in Hubbard for a year before accepting an assignment at the American Embassy School in Bonn, Germany.

After spending the decade of the sixties in Germany, Dr. Martinko returned to the States and accepted a position with the Pennsylvania State Government Department of Education in the Policy Planning and Research Division. There, she worked on the expansion of community colleges in the state and researched alternate delivery systems.

When she received an assignment to research the work of the Union of Experimenting Colleges and Universities, she requested and was granted, permission to take personal leave in order to complete her doctorate through the Union Institute and University.

When she met the astronaut Edgar Mitchell, who founded the Institute of Noetic Sciences, Dr. Martinko became interested in the stress management training of the astronauts and the Holistic Health concepts that emerged during the 1970s.

She used her vacation time to attend conferences in these fields and to study with Elizabeth Kubler Ross, whose concepts on death and dying were spawning hospice programs across the country.

As a result, she was often asked to give lectures and workshops on these topics and eventually took an early retirement from the State Government to pursue these efforts.

In the fall of 1991, she returned to the Youngstown area and began teaching Psychological Aspects of Disease and Death and other psychology classes at Youngstown State University.

She also became a docent at the Butler Institute of American Art and volunteered at local theaters and directed several performances at the Trumbull New Theater.

Dr. Martinko frequently contributed columns for the religion page of The Vindicator.

Dr. Martinko leaves one sister, Ann Pope of New Bedford and 17 nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are two brothers, John and Martin Martinko and two sisters. Catherine Pavlov and Mary Kanetsky.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Agnes Martinko, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.