BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy May Jones, 80, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, May 28, 2023.

She was born February 8, 1943, in Harrison Township, Pennsylvania, to Robert and Dorothy May Collidge Markwell.

Dorothy was a Niles High School graduate.

She loved spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Ken Jones; grandchildren, Kenny and Megan Jones and great-granddaughter, Sydney Jones. She also leaves her brother, Thomas Markwell of Virginia Beach and sisters, Susan Dalrymple and Cecilia Markwell

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Francis M. Jones; son, Michael Jones; sisters, Mary Louise and Ruth Ann and brothers, William and Robert Markwell.

There will be a private celebration of Dorothy’s life at a later date.

Material tributes can be made in Dorothy’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy May Jones, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.