Dorothy K. Miglets, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy K. Miglets, 101, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Facility in Poland.

Dorothy was born December 30, 1919, on a cold winter night in Fairmont, Illinois. The doctor who delivered her came by horse and buggy. Because of the cold snowy weather, he had been drinking trying to stay warm. As a result of his drinking, he forgot to file a birth certificate for her and she never had one. Fortunately, a census was taken right after she was born and she was listed as a female infant in the household.

Dorothy was the eldest daughter of Caroline and James (DiMitre) Ellia, longtime residents of Youngstown, Ohio.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1938.

She married her husband, Joseph J. “Jerry” Miglets, on June 5, 1942. They were married for 63 years.

She was an avid reader and loved writing. She wrote her own memoirs at the age of 95. She played several instruments after being self-taught and was a former member of Sweet Adelines. At times, she entertained us on the piano with one of her favorite songs “Who Will Buy Me Violets” by Charlie Chapman. She also wrote several gospel songs and was a published poet. Dorothy loved to play piano and sing for the staff and patients at the residence, especially her long forgotten songs of yesterday. The staff took on new names from her like Betty Boop, Rainbow, Sunshine, Honey Bear and Chicken Noodle, who faithfully brought her chicken noodle soup at night.

Dorothy had a heart for the underdog, as well as animals and tried to help when she could. We celebrated her 100th birthday on December 30, 2019.

She is survived by her five children, Dianne (James) Millard, James (Gloria) Miglets, Robert (Audrey) Miglets, Joseph Miglets, Jr. and David (Laura) Miglets. She also leaves her 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Joseph, passed away April 14, 2004; in addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Delores ((Jack) Koscelansky; her brothers, James and Robert Ellia and sisters, Agnes Siciliano and Catherine Schmoker.

As per Dorothy’s wishes, there are no calling hours. The family will have a memorial dinner at a later date.

The family thanks Shepherd of the Valley and staff, along with Hospice for their care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

