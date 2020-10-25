Dorothy E. Gorski, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy E. Gorski, 98, of Boardman passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Assumption Village nursing facility.

Dorothy was born April 21, 1922 in Youngstown, daughter of Martin and Anna Suhy Savel and was a lifelong area resident.

Dorothy graduated from Springfield Township High School, she was a seamstress and legal secretary for many years.

Dorothy married her husband, Edward J. Gorski on January 31, 1948 at Saint Stanislaus Church, sadly he passed away on February 21, 2011.

She was the organist for St. Mary’s Friary, she was a very devout parishioner at Saint Dominic Church for over 70 years, her faith was extremely important to her.

Dorothy was a homemaker her family was extremely important she also was a caregiver to her parents and several of her brothers.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Deacon Jim J. (Karen) Gorski of Columbus and Ronald E. (Diana) Gorski of Boardman; her grandson, Jim (Ela) Graff of Boardman and great-grandchildren, Ania and Oliver.

She also leaves her brother, Edward Savel of Tucson, Arizona and sister, Helen Cipriano of Phoenix, Arizona.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Martin, Andrew and Stephen Savel and sister, Anne Mae Sedlacko.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Dominic Church, 77 E Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. Vincent DeLucia.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Dorothy’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to the entire staff at Assumption Village, especially the nurse’s aide Charlotte Bowers for giving her exceptional care during her time there.

The family also extends a special thank you to spiritual care coordinator, Tom McGriffin.

Memorial tributes may be given in Dorothy’s name to St. Dominic Church, 77 E Lucius Avenue, Youngstown.

Due to our current health crisis, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot apart and no lingering) thank you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

