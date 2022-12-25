BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dot” Liptak Marik, 92, of Boardman passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Dorothy was born May 10, 1930, in Lowellville the daughter of John and Mary Hurtuk Liptak and was lifelong area resident.

Dorothy married Henry “Hank” Joseph Marik on January 10, 1953, at Lady of Our Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville. Henry died in 2004 after 52 years of marriage.

In 1948, Dot began working in medical records at the Youngstown Hospital Association. In subsequent years she was the office manager for the Hanger Supply Company.

Dot was the past president of the Seton Circle and the Poland Extension Club. She was involved with many organizations including the St. Charles bowling league and the St. Charles Over 55 club.

Dot leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Lorraine (Mark) Fulks of Boardman and Diane (Glenn) Baker of Los Angeles; her five grandchildren, Heather Fulks (Adir) Ludin, Shawn Fulks, Christopher (Ashley) Baker, Brett (Renee) Fulks and Matthew (Andrea) Baker and five great-grandchildren, Ariana, Mila, Lauren, Jackson and Margo.

Dot’s family has request material tributes be made to the Hospice House 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland 44514 or Hospice of the Valley 979 Tibbetts Wick Rd. Girard, OH 44420.

Family and friends may call from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Charles Church 7345 Westview Dr. Boardman.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 4:00 p.m. at the Church by Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw.

Interment will be private at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lowellville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy ” Dot” K. (Liptak) Marik, please visit our floral store.