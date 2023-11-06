POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy C. Talaganis, 97 of Poland, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Dorothy was born in Youngstown, Ohio, in 1926, the daughter of the late Louis and Eugenia Cataland.

She was preceded in death by her late husband of 60 years, George G. Talaganis; son, Mark Talaganis and daughter, Mary Talaganis. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Helen Cataland Eldredge and brothers, Max Cataland and George Cataland.

Dorothy is succeeded by her son, Dean Talaganis (Shelli); grandchildren, George Talaganis, Zachary Talaganis (Halie), Kaleigh Talaganis Huffman (Michael), Angela Talaganis, Michael Talaganis and Marissa Talaganis; brother, Dr. Samuel Cataland (Penny); beloved cousins and many nephews and nieces.

Dorothy was a graduate of Youngstown State University having earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Organization and two subsequent Master’s Degrees.

She was a lifelong teacher, employed with the Youngstown City Schools for over 30 years.

Dorothy enjoyed ocean cruise vacations with her husband, listening to Greek music, baking, and vacationing with her childhood and lifelong friends, sisters, Eva Manos Landolfi, Antionette Manos Parras and Helen Manos, who were often referred to as her other “sisters”.

Services for Dorothy will be held by Reverend Constantin Ursache, at St. John The Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, located at 4955 Glenwood Avenue in Boardman, Ohio on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The family will receive those who wish to pay their respects from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., immediately followed by services.

Her remains will be interred next to her husband and other family members, at Belmont Park Cemetery.

May her soul rest in peace and her memory be eternal.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.