Dorothy A. McKeown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. McKeown, 90, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, November 18, 2019.

She was born Nov 24, 1928 in Youngstown, a daughter of Franklin and Catherine Mooney Baker.

After graduating in 1946 from East High School, Dorothy went to work for Plakie Toy Co, then as a secretary at the headquarters of Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. Dorothy later worked at Krest Dry Cleaners and retired as the manager of the London Square Apartments.

She was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Church, the Altar Guild, Pierogi Pinchers, Bereavement Dinner volunteer and the Junior Seton.

Her husband Paul M. McKeown, whom she married July 29, 1950, passed away April 17, 1995.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Cathleen (Michael) McCartney, son Mark (Kelly) McKeown, grandchildren Jason and Joseph McKeown and great grandchildren Emma Clare and Jaxxon McKeown. Along with her parents and husband, Dorothy is preceded in death by her son Dennis McKeown, brothers Robert Baker, Jack Baker and Kenneth Baker and her card Club Ladies Helen Leonard, Marge Brown and Harriet Pomroy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev Stephen Ziegler at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman and 9 to 9:50 Friday at St. Paul the Apostle Church 10143 Main St. New Middletown, Oh.44442.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman