Doris Mae Farrell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Mae (Hayes) Farrell passed into our good Lord’s kingdom on Saturday, April 3, 2021 after a brief illness. Family was at her side.

Doris was born on June 17, 1928 in Butler, Pennsylvania to Clarence and Ava McClymonds Hayes. The family then relocated to the Youngstown area where Doris remained.

She graduated from South High School in 1946.

She then met the love of her life, James “Scotty” Farrell. They were married in 1954 and had five children, James, Sarah, Patricia, William and Michael.

During the time raising her family, Doris worked for Morris Sporting Goods as an engraver and Omni Manor Nursing Home.

She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Church, a member of the Altar Guild and of the Bereavement Committee.

After losing her loving husband, Scotty, in 1998, Doris moved to Marietta, Georgia to be closer to her children. During her time in Georgia, she able to spend time her family there, as well as traveling to Alabama, Florida and Texas to visit her children and grandchildren.

Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Scotty; sons, James and William; parents, Clarence and Ava; sister, Mildred George and brother, Clarence Hayes.

Doris will be missed by her remaining family, Sarah Joyce (Michael) of Texas, Patricia Tibbits (David) of Georgia, Michael (Bridget) of Alabama; grandchildren, Michael Joyce, Katie Joyce, Brittni Barnes, Sarah Tibbits and Michael Farrell and two great-grandchildren, Michael and Kennedy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill, Youngstown, OH 44507, celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the state (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St Patrick’s Church, 1420 Oak Hill, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.