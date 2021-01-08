Doris J. Norling, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris J. Norling, 72, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Doris was born April 16, 1948 in Youngstown, a daughter of Kenneth and Elaine Gething Keyser.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch and Youngstown State University.

Doris was a member of Wickliffe Presbyterian Church, Thursday Night Ladies and the past president of the Austintown P.T.A. An outgoing person, Doris volunteered for a lot of local charities, including the American Heart Association and American Cancer Society. One of her greatest joys in life, was spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Jack Norling, whom she married May 17, 1969; children, Brian (Nancy) Norling of New Jersey, Carrie Galbreath (Jeff Weis) of Oregon and Tod (Kayla) Anderson of South Carolina; a sister, Audrey Budd of Austintown and grandchildren, Chase Norling and Kirra Norling.

Along with her parents, Doris is preceded in death by a sister, Harriet Keyser.

Material tributes can be made in Doris’s memory to the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Poland, OH 44514.

Doris’s family wishes to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth, Mercy Health, Dr. Praksh Roy and Dr. David DelliQuadri, for their care and compassion during a difficult. Due to the current health crisis, there are no calling hours or funeral services for Doris.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

