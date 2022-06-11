BOARDMAN, Ohio (MYValleyTributes) – Doris D’Angelo, 95, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Hampton Woods Nursing Center with her loving family by her side.

Doris was born March 30, 1927, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Carl and Gertrude McMillen Banner.

She lived the majority of her life in Boardman, Ohio and was a proud 1945 graduate of Boardman High School.

Doris was the office manager for K & B Bedding Company in Boardman, Ohio where she worked for over 20 plus years.

She was a lifelong, devout member of the Boardman United Methodist Church.

Doris enjoyed travelling, shopping, entertaining friends, playing cards and spending time with her children and grandchildren who were the loves of her life. Although she was a lifelong Ohio resident, she enjoyed spending time as a snowbird in Ft. Myers, Florida, spending time with her grandson Patrick Hoffman.

She leaves a legacy as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Doris is survived by her son, Carl Massullo (Michele); daughters, Linda Clark with whom she made her home and Cindy Berry; four grandchildren, Sherry Montel (Mike), Jennifer Hoffman (Mark Stewart), Patrick Hoffman and Brenton Callihan and sister-in-law Jewel Bucci.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband Raymond J. Massullo, who passed away on May 16, 1967 and her second husband, Armand J. D’Angelo who passed away on April 17, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her four brothers, Charles Banner, Howard Banner, Carl Banner and Tom Banner.

A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Boardman United Methodist Church. Family and friends may visit from 3:30 – 5:00 pm, prior to the service, at the church.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family would like to express appreciation to the staff at Hampton Woods Nursing Center and Sanctuary Hospice for the exceptional care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

