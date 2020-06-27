Doreen A. Quijano, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doreen A. Quijano, 6,1 of Canfield, passed away peacefully Monday morning, June 22, 2020 at her home.

Doreen was born January 29, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of Joseph and Lynn (Cummings) Donley.

She lived most her life in Southern California and later relocated to Youngstown, Ohio with her family.

Doreen held secretarial positions in the Youngstown area, but most importantly enjoyed being a homemaker. Doreen loved spending time with her family, crocheting, boating and camping in Cook’s Forest.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Vincent Quijano, Jr., Vanessa (Dave) Quijano and Priscilla (John) Cambert; sisters, Cynthia (Jeff) Dean and Susette (Thomas) Husband; grandchildren, Vincent Quijano, III, Kyla Cambert, Johnny Cambert and Jordan Acierno; former husband, Vincent Quijano, Sr.; nephews, Jerry Donley and Mike (Amanda) Owens, whom she treated as her own children and other family members whom she treated as her own grandchildren, Andru Donley, Michael Owens, Layla Owens and Jose Perez.

Besides her parents, Doreen is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Kay Guarino and brothers, Jimmy and Jody Donley.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home.

Due to the current health crisis, the memorial services will be private.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Doreen A. Quijano, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.