Donna Marie Graham, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Marie Graham, 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Hospice House, with her family by her side.

Donna was born May 31, 1942, in Youngstown, daughter of Joseph F. and Ellen M. Fahey Drummond; she was a lifelong area resident.

She attended Saint Dominic Grade School and graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1961.

Donna retired from Beeghly Oaks after 20 years of service.

Donna will be sadly missed by her husband, James “Ken” Graham, whom she married on October 27, 1973 at St. Dominic Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Patricia Gibson; her brothers, James Drummond and Michael (Kathy) Drummond. A special niece, Susan Cook and two “Special Sisters”, Patricia Courtney Drummond and Jeanne Kamrada; brothers-in-law, Harold (Patty) Grace, Edward Donoghue and Edward Untch and sisters-in-law, Joan McCambridge; Margaret Drummond. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ann George, Thomas Drummond, John Drummond, Paul Drummond and Joseph Drummond, Mariellen Werner, Fay Untch, Norma Jean Donoghue and Louise Datillo; two infant siblings and three furry friends, “Tippy”, “Blossie” and “Bumper”.

Memorial contributions to be made to St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507 or The Hope Center, 835 Southwestern Run, Poland, OH 44514.

Donna thanks Dr. Joseph Zeno and Dr. Knight for their kindness and care during her illness.

Family and friends may call Monday, September 30, from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Carlos Quijano, O.P. at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

