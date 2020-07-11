Donna (Kridler) Jannone, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Kridler Jannone, age 59, of Lake Orion died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at home.

She was born September 8, 1960 in Sharon, Pennsylvania but lived in Hubbard Ohio. A daughter of Dale Kridler and Anna Rimmel Kridler. She lived in Ohio until 1999 when she moved to Lake Orion, Michigan with her husband and young children.

She is survived by her husband, Nick; daughter, Brianna; son, Nicholas; grandsons, Damien and Logan and sisters, Beverly (Nick) Spondike, Debra (Steve) Blough and Nancy Gerda. She is also survived by her niece, who was like a sister, Lynne Nagy and lifelong friend Charlotte “Char” Wess.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Patricia Smith.

She is a graduate of Hubbard High School and was a licensed cosmetologist in Ohio. After moving to Michigan, she worked at Lake Orion Schools as a Staff Associate and was a very active parent volunteer.

Donna never met a stranger that she couldn’t make her friend. Her smile would brighten a room as she entered. She was an amazing cook and created every dish with love and perfection. She especially loved cooking family dinners and holiday dinners. Donna’s family and friends meant the world to her. She was always supportive, loyal and dependable with a willingness to offer help in so many ways. She always gave so much of herself to her family and to those around her. Donna lived life to the fullest. She often advised others to relax, take time for yourself and have fun! She encouraged others to appreciate and respect one another. Her loving, kind and enthusiastic personality was contagious. She loved to make others happy. If someone appeared to need help, friend or stranger, Donna wanted to lighten their load.

Donna was loved by her very many friends in Ohio and Michigan. She had at “heart of gold” and she would do anything for her family and friends. Donna was a very outgoing person and loved to host parties for friends throughout her life. Donna had a knack for decorating and designing. She loved to travel and went on frequent vacations. Some of her most memorable vacations were with Nick and her sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Nick.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A Memorial service, officiated by Pastor Russ Adams, will follow on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to current government regulations, please observe all social distancing guidelines.

Arrangements are being handled by Fox Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 13, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.