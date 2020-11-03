Donna J. Shilling, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Shilling, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Antonine Sisters Village, with her family at her side.

Donna was born August 3, 1931 in Youngstown, daughter of Donald Whistler and Pearl Fay McLane. She was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Boardman High School class of 1950.

She married her husband, Ward L. Schilling, on June 10, 1951 at Martin Luther Church. Sadly, he passed away in 2001.

Donna was a homemaker raising her family and worked at Cy’s Donuts for many years, she worked for Hometown Pet Shop which started her passion for animals, Donna then worked at Consolidated wholesale and Bargain Port, as the pet department manager for both.

She was a longtime member at Disciples Christian Church where she was Deacon Emeritus at the church since January 10, 2016.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Thomas R. (Bridget) Shilling of Austintown and Donald E. Shilling of Boardman; daughter, Karen E. (Patrick) Laffey of Boardman; her granddaughter, Deidre Shilling (Pete Nugent) of Allison Park, Pennsylvania and her two brothers, Edwin and Jack McLane. Donna also leaves her beloved dog, Daisey.

Besides her parents and her husband, Donna was preceded in death by her father that raised her, Edwin McLane.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Beth Pass of Disciples Christian Church in Boardman.

Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Due to our current health crisis, everyone in attendance is being asked to wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated from the governor (6-foot rule and not to linger). Thank you.

Donna’s family would like to thank the staff of the Antonine Sisters for the love and respect shown to their mother.

Memorial tributes in Donna’s name can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or to Friends of Fido, PO Box 2963, Youngstown, OH 44511 www.friendsoffidomahoning.org

