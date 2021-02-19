Donna J. Galluppi, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Galluppi, 79, of Campbell passed on Wednesday February 17, 2021 at the Inn at Walker Mill in Boardman, with her family at her side.

Donna was born on September 24, 1941 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Matthew and Agnes Slavik McCabe, she was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School class od 1959.

Donna married her husband William Galluppi on November 23, 1961 at St. Dominic Church, he passed away in 2016.

She was a homemaker, and enjoyed craft shows, cross stich and babysitting her nieces and nephews, she loved to dance.

She later in life worked for Santisi IGA in the Lincoln Knolls Plaza, where she retired in 2002.

Donna was a longtime member at St. Lucy’s Church in Campbell.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Deborah J. Champney of Warren, her sister Sandra (Gerald) Creatore of Campbell and her brother Matthew (Jennifer) McCabe of Youngstown.

She will also be sadly missed by her niece Lisa (Steve) Balas, her goddaughter Julie McClellan; nieces Kathleen Creatore; Rebecca Patrick; Janae Cooper and Sarah McCabe plus nephew Matthew McCabe.

Donna has many great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.. on Tuesday February 23, 2021 at Christ The Good Sheperd Parish, St. Lucy Church, 394 Tenney Ave. Campbell, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. celebrated by Rev. John Jerek, Interment will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

Donna’s family would like to thank the wonderful staffs at the Inn at Walker Mill and the Ohio Living Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna J. (McCabe) Galluppi, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.