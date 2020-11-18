Donna J. Fannon, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Fannon 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 14, 2020.

She was born June 8, 1929 in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of James E and Beatrice (Coughlin) Feyock.

Donna attended St Joseph’s Elementary in Youngstown and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1947.

After high school she began her career at Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator.

She married the love of her life Edward G Fannon on June 16, 1951 and continued working until the birth of her first child in 1952.

After raising her family, Donna began working at Sears as a switchboard operator in 1968 and continued there until her retirement in 1993.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children; Edward (Terri) Fannon, Michael (Mary Beth) Fannon, Colleen (John) Hovanic, Mary Eileen Jennings, and Maureen (Tony) Sferra.

Donna has 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She also leaves her son-in-law Ray Rackoff and sister-in-law Irene Feyock, plus many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband Edward who passed away July 7, 1975, Donna was preceded in death by one brother, Edward Feyock, her daughter Kathleen Rackoff and son Edward Michael, grandson Robert Fannon.

She was a founding member of St Luke’s Catholic Church and Elementary School and later became a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown, Ohio

Donna enjoyed boating with her family and was a longtime member of Lake Milton Boat Club, she was also an avid reader. She had a great sense of humor and treasured her time with all of her family and countless friends throughout the years.

There will be private family service held at St Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown, Ohio.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Albani for his wonderful care throughout the years, the doctors and nurses at Mercy Health and Hospice House of Poland for their wonderful and compassionate care as well.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made in her name to Hospice House 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 in care of Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna J. Fannon, please visit our floral store.