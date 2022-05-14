BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Stamford, 88, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Donald was born September 19, 1933, in Pitcairn, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Richard and Myrtle Ogle Stamford.

He was a tool and die maker at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant, retiring in 1987.

Donald was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed a good round of golf.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Esther S. Kaster, whom he married December 24, 1994; his children, Donald (Brenda) Stamford, Tammy (Dan) Camuso, Debra (Russ) Kennedy and Mark (Lisa) Stamford; stepchildren, James (Kelly) Duffey, Emily (Matt) Guarnieri and Sarah Duffey; his sister, Dona Long, brother Tom Stamford; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his first wife Florence; sister, Sandy Close and brother, Chuck Stamford.

There will be a private celebration of life for Don at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations be made to Don’s beautiful great-granddaughter, Adelaide, who has been battling Medulloblastoma (pediatric brain cancer) for the past three years. You can donate directly to their established go-fund me account at https://gofundme46bd62a7 or make a check payable to Edward Jones and mail to: Edward Jones, 154 Youngstown-Hubbard Road, Suite F, Hubbard, Ohio 44425 and in the memo line write “Addie Strong”.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

