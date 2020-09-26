Donald G. Haddle, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald G. Haddle passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

He was born November 11, 1933 in Youngstown, a son of the late Jesse Roy and Matilda Becker Haddle.

Donald worked as a truck driver for Anderson Delivery and in maintenance for Boardman Community Care.

Lovingly referred to as “The Candy Man”, Donald was a member of Gibson Heights Second Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher for Session (their youth group) and sang in the choir.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, the former Betty Lou Zetterquist Haddle, whom he married on July 2, 1955 at First Covenant Church, his children, Linda (Jim) Uscianowski, Dean (Marilyn) Haddle and James (Becky) Haddle, his grandchildren, Michelle (Alan) Dattilio, Melissa (Louie) Schmidt, Bethany Haddle,Kyle Haddle and Zack Uscianowski, two great grandsons, Dominic Schmidt and Nathan Dattilio, his sister, Doris Kilgore, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death four sisters, Jessie LaRosa, Sabrina Servenack, Sally Connor, and Margaret Haddle and five brothers, Henry, Robert, Carl, Walter and Frank Haddle.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Edward J. Fox Funeral Home.

Friends may call 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Due to our current health crisis, we are asking everyone in attendance to wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor , 6-foot rule and not to linger, Thank you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 27, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

