Donald A. Smith, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald A. Smith, 93, of Boardman, passed away Sunday, December 22.

He was born May 9, 1926, in Youngstown, a son of Alexander and Mary Andrews Smith.

After growing up on the Southside, Donald enlisted in the Navy, serving in the Pacific theater. Upon being discharged, Donald went to Youngstown College on the GI Bill, graduating in 1950 with a degree in business.

Donald worked at Youngstown Rubber Products and was a lifelong member of St. Luke Church.

He made friends wherever he went, especially while walking at the Southern Park Mall, he also had a very close relationship with his longtime neighbors.

His wife, the former Margaret A. Schaeffer, whom he married May 30, 1953, passed away November 29, 1998.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters, Shannon (Guy) Barrett of Poland and Suzanne Smith (Ross Sapienza) of Boardman; brother, Gilbert Smith of Vero Beach, Florida and grandchildren, Colin Barrett, Lauren Barrett and Amelia Sapienza.

A private funeral service was held Saturday, December 28, 2019, for Donald at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St., Boardman.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 30, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.