CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Don Eash peacefully went to his final reward on Sunday, August 27, 2023, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Don was born April 9th, 1939, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

He met his wife, Bonita Manges Eash at the St. Thomas picnic in 1958 and they were married in August 1959.

Don was a skilled young mechanic and relocated his family to Canfield, Ohio in 1966 to work at the newly opened General Motors, Lordstown Assembly plant where he worked for 32 years.

Don was an avid hunter and angler and loved spending time in the woods or on his pontoon boat on the Braden river in Florida. He especially loved hosting fish fries at his winter home at the Sugar Creek Country Club in Bradenton. He was a skilled craftsman and loved woodworking in his retirement. You could find him in his woodshop nearly every day.

Don was an active member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Canfield for 56 years and was a key member of the team that refurbished and installed the pipe organ at the church in 1976.

Don is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Manges), brother Gerald Eash and his wife Patty ( Ford), son Chris, son Doug and his wife, Vilma (Lomentigar), son Jon and his wife Jackie (Wiscott), daughter Amy Carelly and her husband James, grandchildren Samantha, Rachael, Joe, Tony, Kevin, Zach and Abbey, and great-grandchildren Bella, Lilli, Zayne and Wyatt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Katherine.

A funeral will be held at Lord of Life in Canfield at 11:00 a.m. on August 31, 2023. Calling hours will be prior to the service at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer society are requested.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

