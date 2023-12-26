YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores “Dee” Jean Vrable passed away on Sunday December 24, 2023, at Crandall Medical.

She was born on April 19, 1935, in Baltimore, Maryland to the late John and Helen Sulick Kerr.

When she was seven years old, she moved to Youngstown, Ohio. However, she always missed Baltimore. She graduated from South High School in 1952.

She met and married Edward J. Vrable in 1955.

She proudly worked at General Fireproofing as an inventory control specialist until she gave birth to her first child.

She was a stay-at-home mom for her three children until 1978. She then worked at JCPenney in Catalog and Credit for over 30 years, where she made lifelong friends with both her customers and co-workers, but her family always came first. She was fiercely loyal and very protective of those she loved.

She was a devoted member of Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church.

Dee was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward John Vrable, her parents and her sister Gloria Daubler.

She will be dearly missed by her three children, Edward, Jr., Kathleen (Jerry) Bryan and David (Mollie) Vrable. She also leaves two sisters, Jacquelyn Spear, Beverly “Babe” Ochsenhirt, her aunt, Betty Briach, several cousins she stayed in touch with despite the distance, and many nieces and nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, all of whom she was so proud of and loved dearly.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday December 28, 2023, at Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church, 7754 South Ave. Youngstown, 44512,

followed by a Mass of Divine Liturgy at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Donations can be made in Dee’s memory to the Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

