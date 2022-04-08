YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dianne Guthrie passed on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Hospice House.

She was born July 11, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Jean P. Walchak Mussler; she was a lifelong area resident.

Dianne attended Saint Patrick’s grade School and graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School’s Class of 1961.

She started her working career at Daniels Motor Freight and then worked at Youngstown Cartage Trucking for several years. Dianne then spent time working for the Youngstown Diocese before finally working with the Columbiana Jobs and Family Services retiring December 2, 2011.

Dianne was a member of St. Luke’s Church.

She also belonged to the Mill Creek American Businesswomen Association, she enjoyed playing cards and going to casinos and loved spending time with her family.

Dianne leaves to cherish her memory her son, Kevin M. Guthrie of Struthers. She also leaves her brothers, Joseph J. Mussler, Jr. and James D. Mussler, both of Boardman and sister, Maggie (Dick) Schumaker of Austintown.

Besides her parents Dianne was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Ann Breckner.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Matthew Humerickhouse at St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

