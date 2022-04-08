YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Mae DiBartolomeo, “Aunt Diane” as she was affectionately known, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022, at the Assumption Village.

She was born on September 23, 1940, to Antonino and Angiolina Brunetti DiBartolomeo in Youngstown.

She graduated from South High School in 1958 where she was a member of the National Honor Society.

Diana worked at Peoples Bank from 1958 to 1970 and in the wire transfer department at National City Bank (formerly Dollar Savings & Trust) from 1971 until she retired in 1995.

She was a member of Saint Dominic Catholic Parish in Youngstown.

Diana loved cooking and hosting family dinners. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading conspiracy theory novels, baking desserts and eating ice cream. She was a generous and thoughtful daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Fiercely independent herself, nothing made her happier than helping the people she loved. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. To honor Diana, anyone who knew her should indulge in a dessert and remember her fondly.

She is survived by her adoring sister Mary Bundy, devoted niece Barbara Balestrino, loving nephews Gus (Patty) and Robert Nick, great-nieces, Angelina Katona (Ken), Lisa Nick (Chad DeWild) and great-nephew David Balestrino (Abbie), great-great-nephews Anthony Nick Brady and Dominic Balestrino and great-great-niece Delilah DeWild and lifelong friend Arlene Mayfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Pasquale, brothers Anthony and Alfred DiBartolomeo, sister Esther Nick, sister-in-law Helen DiBartolomeo, brothers-in-law Robert Bundy and Arthur Nick and nephew Anthony Nick.

The family would like to thank Assumption Nursing Home for the exceptional care they provided to Diana in her final days.

A Private family service with Rev. Nicolas Ingham, O.P. from St. Dominic Church will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.