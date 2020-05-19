Delores J. Nastoff, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores J. Nastoff, 83 of Boardman passed away peacefully Sunday evening, May 17, 2020 with her loving husband Larry by her side.

Delores was born October 26, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of James Merle and Clara Serena Gabrielson Lockhart.

Living most of her life in Youngstown, Delores was in the apartment rental property management business for 30 years.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church.

Along with her husband, Larry, whom she married 66 years ago, Delores leaves to cherish her memory, her sons Michael (Debra) Nastoff of Austintown and Stephen (Rene’) Nastoff of Duncansville, Pennsylvania, brother Charles Wester of McDonald, sister Alfea Miller of Canada, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Delores is preceded in death by her daughter Lori and sister Eileen and Clara, and a brother Raymond.

Friends may call from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman. Due to the current health crisis, the funeral services will be private and officiated by Rev. Edward P. Noga.

Material tributes can be made in Delores memory to, Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Rd, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Delores J. (Lockhart) Nastoff, please visit our floral store.