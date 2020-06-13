Dawn Lee Hufnagel, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dawn Lee Hufnagel, 70 of Boardman passed away peacefully Thursday, June 11 at her home.

Dawn was born June 3, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ron and Valgene Wolfcale Meyers.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Dawn was an Austintown Fitch graduate and loved cooking and spending time with her family. She will be eternally missed by her family, and those who knew her.

Along with her mother, Valgene, Dawn leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, James D. Hufnagel; children, Daniel Hufnagel, Adam Hufnagel, Tracey Anderson and Eric Hufnagel; grandchildren, Lee, Brian, Brittany, Raign, Kyle, Mikey, Alaina, Emma and Zachary; three great-grandchildren.

She now joins her son, Lee and her father, Ron in heaven. May she rest in peace.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Material tributes can be made in Dawn’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements handled by the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

