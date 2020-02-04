David Philip Bobovnyik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Philip Bobovnyik, 91, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Inn at Glenellen, with his family at his side.

He was born September 25, 1928, the youngest son of Michael and Katherine (Kuzma) Bobovnyik, in Youngstown, Ohio on the city’s West Side where he lived for nearly 80 years.

He graduated from Chaney High School, Class of 1947 and began working for General Fireproofing (GF) Business Equipment. He served as the Manager of the Parts Department for forty-two years before retiring in 1990.

Even in retirement, he remained active as a member of the GF Foreman’s Retiree Club organizing dinners and gatherings.

He was a lifelong member of Holy Name of Jesus Church, where he was baptized and later in life served on the Parish Council and as an usher for many years.

He also found enjoyment in planting, tending and harvesting his garden and later canning his “famous” homegrown peppers in oil for the family to enjoy. He loved woodworking in his garage shop, tinkering and fixing all sorts of items and making sure his tools were always meticulously hung in their proper place.

David, affectionately known as Papa to family and friends, spent many hours entertaining his grandchildren with playing cards, games and crafts. He was also an avid reader of mystery and other novels, especially in the winter. He always looked forward to summertime so that he could spend weekends swimming and having cookouts with the family, where he was known to win at games of cornhole, horseshoes and occasionally, backyard volleyball. In the fall, he loved to support YSU football at tailgates for home games throughout the season and followed them on the radio or television when they were away.

David leaves behind his loving wife Joan (Snyder) Bobovnyik, known as Peep, whom he married on September 20, 1952 at St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown. He will be deeply missed by Peep and their children, Vicki (Daryl) Mincey; Denise Bobovnyik (Chris Knight); David (Lisa) Bobovnyik; Debbie DeMatteo (Rich Bionci); Doug (Lonnie) Bobovnyik; Danny (Cheryl) Bobovnyik and Diana (Victor) Perez. His fourteen grandchildren, Maribeth, Katie, Maggie, Jamie, Brittany, Brooke, Bridget, Joe, Anthony, Dominic, Alaina, Olivia, Manny and Ava and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Felipe, as well as many more members of his extended family, will also carry-on his memory.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: brothers, Stephen; Sylvester; Leo; and Robert and his sisters, infant Rosemary; Josephine Cianciola and Margaret DelBane, as well as his son-in-law, Joseph DeMatteo.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. David Rich, MVI Hospice, and especially the nurses and staff of The Inn at Glenellen in North Lima, Ohio. David loved trying to brighten everyone’s day there with a smile, a joke, or a chocolate.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St., Boardman.

Prayers will be 9:45 a.m. at the Funeral home prior to a mass of Christian burial that will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church, celebrated Rev. Edward P. Noga , followed by internment at Calvary Cemetery.

