YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David P. Bires, 60, of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning June 20.

He was born August 9, 1962, a son of the late Paul and Agnes Bires.

After graduating from Chaney High School in 1980, David received a degree in welding from New Castle School of Trades.

He worked at Magna Seating in Lordstown, had his own Body Shop where he loved painting cars and worked on several golf courses.

David enjoyed bingo, golfing, drawing and bowling.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Daveen Bires; sister, Lorriane Roebuck; former spouse Marjorie Bires and several nieces and nephews.

David is preceded in death by two sisters Janet and Joyce.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date.

