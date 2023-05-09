YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Knott, 61, passed away on Tuesday May 2, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Long Beach California.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on April 24, 1962, the son of John J. II. and Rosemarie Fintor Knott.

David graduated from Boardman High School class of 1979 and soon after enlisted in the United Sates Marine Corps. While on leave in October of 1979 he was in a serious life altering automobile accident which changed his life forever. Despite the years of ongoing medical issues, he always persevered and made the best of his life. He enjoyed drag racing and used special equipment designed for handicaps, he won several races. David was of catholic faith attended St. Christine Church as young man and later St. Charles Church before moving to Southern California.

David leaves to cherish his memory his mother Rosemarie Knott of Boardman his sister Karen Dycman of Boardman her fiancé (Ret. Capt. James J. Holt of Poland) who David always called his big brother and hero. He also leaves his Niece Danielle Dycman of Canfield and furry niece Bella, which he expected daily pictures and videos of her. David will be fondly remembered by his aunts and uncle and cousins and caregiver and special friend Linda Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his father John J. Knott II. and his grandparents Steve and Rose Fintor; John and Bonita Knott, plus uncles; Stephen Fintor, Fred Williams, and Pete Rousher.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:50 a.m. on Friday May 12, 2023, at St. Charles Church 7345 Westview Dr. Boardman. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Rev. Matthew Humerickhouse.

Interment at Calvary Cemetery will follow with Military Honors.

David’s family has request that any material tributes be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN. 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, Boardman.

