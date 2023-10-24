YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. LoGiudice, 82 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 20, 2023.

David graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1959.

He married Dianne Rose Phelan in 1963.

He was a medic in the United States Army Reserve.

David followed in his father’s footsteps as a real estate broker. He owned and operated David Reality for over 40 years, specializing in farm and commercial Real Estate.

He had a genuine admiration and friendship with farmers throughout the Valley. His agricultural acumen along with his Johnny Cash attire, million-dollar smile and swagger earned him the nickname “Dave the Dude” in and around the farming community, a cultural cachet that became the mantra of his profession.

David’s veneration for nature and the American Indians influenced his love for Mill Creek MetroParks one which he instilled in his children and grandchildren. He had a keen eye and affinity for antiques and artifacts. He was a great pool player, connoisseur of cards and an avid gin player. Though he enjoyed the strategic aspect and competition of the game, for him, the moments of comradery far outweighed the game itself.

Like everything for David, life was a story. His quick-witted imagination and ingenuity, along with a never-ending mental reel of literary and movie quotes enabled him to turn any moment or place into something so wonderfully removed from reality. His sense of humor was infectious. A natural entertainer who truly saw the world as he imagined, a fascinating notion that influenced everyone he met.

“It’s not how much you have that makes people look up to you, it’s who you are.” – Elvis Presley

David adored and cherished his family.

He will be forever loved and deeply missed by Mickey, Buffy, Rocky, My Dove, Scuffer, Georgia Peach, Little Audrey and David.

He is preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, Audrey Michaelian and son-in-law, Don Warrick, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne LoGiudice; daughter, Elizabeth Warrick; son, Jason (Erica) LoGiudice; daughter, Phoebe (Anthony) DeLuca; his brother, Jack (Jacqueline) LoGiudice and grandchildren, Crawford Warrick, Mc Callen Warrick, Audrey DeLuca and David DeLuca.

Family and friends may pay their respects to David’s family from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. Monday, October 30,2023, at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m.

A heartfelt thank you to Tom D’Amico, cousin and lifelong friend.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David A. LoGiudice, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.