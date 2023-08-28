YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene R. Toot, 70, passed away peacefully Sunday morning Sunday, August 27, 2023.

She was born September 12, 1952, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Goerge Tilton and Irene Gilbey Tresler.

Darlene was a long-time interpreter for the deaf and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She loved animals and had several pets.

Darlene leaves to cherish her memory her cousin and best friend Judith Salman and several cousins that loved her dearly.

She is preceded in death by a sister Sandra Rae and brother James Irwin.

Friends may call from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. Wednesday August 30 at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Russ Adams.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Darlene R. Toot, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 29 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.