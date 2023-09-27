CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danny passed away unexpectedly on Saturday night, September 23, 2023. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Danny was born July 9, 1973, in Youngstown, the son of Donald and Helen Kinnick.

Danny attended Fitch High School and was a member of the class of 1991.

Danny recently started a new career at Universal Stainless, which he really enjoyed.

Danny had a passion for cars and was fortunate enough to recently purchase his dream car, a Cadillac ATS. He had a true love for clothes and shoes, he always kept everything pristine and was always the best dressed in the room. He was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed cheering on his favorite team every Sunday. He especially loved watching the rivalry between the Steelers and the Browns. Danny was a true character with a very contagious laugh and always lit up any room he was in. He was well liked by everyone he met.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Helen (Thomas) Frill of Canfield who he had recently made his home with; his father, Donald Kinnick of Austintown; his sister, Lisa (Mark) Dray; his two sons, Daniel and Jordan; his nieces and nephews, Kayleena (Jason) Lorio, Lucas Dray and Lacie Dray, of Boardman; as well as his Godfather, Paul Gerthung and several uncles, aunts and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clarence and Thelma Gerthung; maternal grandfather, Eston Carr; his paternal grandparents, George and Mary Kinnick and Martin and Evelyn Frill; his Godmother, Mary Gerthung and his uncles and aunts, George and Mary Alyce Kinnick, Howard and Elaine Parker, Lee, Charlie and Dave Carr.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 29, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman and from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday morning, September 30, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at Noon, with interment at Lake Park Cemetery.

Family and friends of Danny may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Kinnick family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.