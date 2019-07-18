Daniel N. Garritano, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel N. Garritano passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Daniel was born November 6, 1920 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Eugene and Josephine Bartolomeo Garritano.

He was a 1939 graduate of South High School.

He was a production scheduler at GF Business Equipment for 42 Years before retiring in 1983. He also worked at Omega Door Company for 24 years following his retirement.

In his youth he played baseball and football for the Bears Athletic Club and was an avid sports fan all his life.

He was a longtime member of St. Christine’s Church.

In World War II he was a first sergeant in the 106th Infantry Division, 424th Regiment Anti-Tank Company, serving in the Battle of the Bulge, Northern France, Ardennes Forest, Rhineland and Central Europe. He received four Bronze Star Medals, American Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Service Ribbon and European-African-Middle Eastern Service Ribbon, WWII Victory Medal, Combat Service Commemorative Medal and WWII Battle of the Bulge Commemorative Medal. He was a passionate reader of WWII history, patriotic and proud of his military service.

He was married June 5, 1948 to Antonette DeVincent for 62 years until her passing October 5, 2010.

He leaves behind two daughters, Linda Hughes of Phoenix, Arizona and Loraine Chandler (Henry) of Burlington, North Carolina; a son, Dr. Daniel Garritano (Michelle Bono) of Canfield and Breanna whom he loved as a granddaughter.

Besides his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his sister, Angeline Dippolito and brothers, Dominic and Achilles (Babe) Garritano.

The family would like to send a sincere thanks to his neighbor, Laverne Vafides, for her friendship and all she did for him. Also, a heartfelt acknowledgment to Sunrise of Poland for the staff’s kindness, compassion, caring ways.

Friends may call Monday, July 22, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:50 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511, prior to the Noon service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: The World War II Foundation, 333 White Horn Drive, Suite One, Kingston, RI 02881, or Friends of the National World War II Memorial, 921 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Suite 316, Washington, DC 20003.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.