YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dan Hernan, age 54, passed away peacefully Monday, February 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born on May 28, 1967, in Youngstown, Ohio to parents, Robert and Mary Margaret Hernan .

Dan was a 1985 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Ohio State University.

Dan’s passions included traveling, attending hockey games and concerts with his daughter, cooking, sitting around the campfire telling jokes and stories and spending time with his family and many friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his father Robert J. Hernan, daughter Shannon M. Hernan, sisters Mary Ellen Sisson and Patti A. Sheldon, brothers Robert J. (Brenda) Hernan, Michael J. (Victoria Matasy) Hernan, Edward Hernan, Gregory Hernan and Jeffrey Hernan and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 12:50 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Canfield Christian Church 123 South Broad Street, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Luncheon following the service with Dan’s favorite hometown foods.

Material tributes can be made in Dan’s name to the National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

