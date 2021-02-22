Dale M. Goehring, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale M. Goehring passed on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born July 24, 1947 in Boardman, son of the late George and Viola May Flower Goehring.

Dale graduated from Boardman High School.

He was drafted in the United States Army in November of 1967, earned ranking of SP4 (T) and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and a Sharpshooter Badge. He was honorably discharged in December of 1968.

Dale went to Electrical Trade School DeVry Technology in Chicago, Illinois.

He worked for Ohio Bell to AT&T, hooking up private line telephones. He then went to Indiana where he was a tester for data lines, then Columbus for computer technology.

Dale belonged to Bethel Lutheran church.

He was a member of singles-dare and was an old car enthusiast. He also volunteered at Second Harvest Food Bank.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Candace (Todd) Lilley of Pataskala, Ohio; son, Douglas (Celeste) Goehring of Buckeye Lake, Ohio and his granddaughter, Briella Goehring. Dale will be sadly missed by his siblings, Marylouise (Jim) Higgins of New Middletown, Noralee (Bill) Klase of Youngstown, Naomi (Harry) Karlen of Salem, Katherine Timlin of Canfield, Elva Evans of Girard, Harry (Carol) Goehring of Mt. Joy Pennsylvania, Larry (Sarah) Goehring of Columbiana and Kenneth (Vickie) Goehring of Canfield and his sister-in-law, Mary Goehring.

Besides his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Andrea M. Henik whom he married August 31, 1968; sadly she passed December 4, 1971; his brothers, Gerald, Paul and Glen Goehring and brothers-in-law, Tom Timlin and Jack Evans.

Private services were held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home with Matthew Rochell, followed by Military Honors by the United States Army.

Dale will be laid to rest at Zion Cemetery next to his wife.

