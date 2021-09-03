D. Arthur Petrollini, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – D. Arthur Petrollini, 102, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Art was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on March 9, 1919, the son of Joseph and Concetta Desiatta Petrollini.

A lifetime area resident, Art was a graduate of South High school in 1938 and then Choffin.

Art was employed, in his early years, at Strand Theatre. He then, in 1941, pursued his career as a motor rewinder at Phoenix Electric, Co. Art was most recently employed, until his retirement, at Fitzsimons Steel, Co., as an electrician, where he also served many years as the union vice-president, serving his co-workers and negotiating contracts. He also organized a company bowling and golf league for all employees while employed.

Art was a former member of St. Stanislaws, charter member of St. Luke and most recently, St. Charles Catholic Church. Art served as an usher and was a member of the choir at St. Luke Church. He also helped set up the annual Church festival, where he worked many years as a Poker dealer.

When Art moved to Boardman, he helped form the St. Luke’s golf league, as well as, the Applewood golf league. Art and his late wife, Lottie, started the bi-annual St. Luke’s Kolachi sale, using Lottie’s family recipe.

Art took everything he did quite serious, whether it was his job, his representation or his hobbies. He took pride in being competitive even thru his older years in golf, as well as, his achieving sharpshooter status during World War II and maintaining it through his life.

Art is survived by two children, Art (Lori Arnaut) of Poland, where he most recently lived and Eric of Moonachie, New Jersey; two grandsons, Andrew and Daniel; many nieces and nephews and his longtime companion, Millie Neice.

Art’s wife, Charlotte “Lottie” Tochman, preceded him in death on November 27, 1986.

In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his three brothers, Albert, Alfred “Curly,” William “Coxy,” and his sister, Phillis (Zizzo).

Art was an avid golfer, at times golfing in three leagues at a time! He enjoyed his yearly golf trips to Florida, Carolina and Georgia!

Art helped organize two group trips to Italy, where he visited his relatives and even had an audience with Pope John Paul II. Art also enjoyed periodic trips to Las Vegas with his family members!

Art’s family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Health, Hospice of the Valley for their special care over the past year.

And a special thanks to his grandsons, Andrew and Dan, for taking care of him like no other grandsons would have.

Family and friends may call Monday, September 6, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street Boardman and from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m., Tuesday morning, September 7, at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Reverend Philip Rogers.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of D. Arthur Petrollini, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 5, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.