YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia J. Johnson, passed peacefully on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Hospice House.

Cynthia was born February 23, 1954, in Youngstown, the daughter of Roy and Helen Tusin McVicker. She was a lifelong area resident.

She was Chaney High School graduate and was a housewife who devoted her time to raising her children.

Cynthia enjoyed puzzles and coloring books, plus working on crafts and she was a wonderful cook.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Louis E. Johnson, Sr. whom she married in 1991; her children, Daniel (Donna) Rogers, Louis Johnson, Jr., John Johnson, Stacy Harden, Theodore Johnson and Roy Johnson and her sister, Cathy Marinecz. Cynthia also leaves her four grandchildren and many adopted grandchildren whom she cared for and loved.

Besides her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Rogers and her daughter, Jennifer Rogers.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

