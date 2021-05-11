Cyndee Lynn Playforth, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cyndee Lynn Playforth, 67, passed away peacefully Friday, May 7, 2021, with her daughters and sisters by her side.

Cyndee was born June 4, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ralph and Emily Masluk Mansfield, Jr.

She was a 1971 graduate of Boardman High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Her working career started at the Boardman Police Department where she was a dispatcher and finished as a merchandiser for Procter and Gamble.

Cyndee enjoyed flower gardening, going on vacation and being at the beach, washing windows and watching her grandchildren’s (who called her Bubbles) sporting events and playing cards with them, she loved them the most.

She was a member of St. Charles Church, Boardman Marching Band Alumni, Boardman Hall of Fame, Canfield Junior Women’s League and the Junior League of Youngstown. Cyndee was proud to be a member of Boardman’s first girl’s basketball team.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Julie (Garee) McCully of Louisville and Carrie Ratliff of Canfield; sisters, Vicky (Joseph) Italiano, Micki (John) Ryan and Lynn (Joseph) Nenadich and brother, Ron (Erika) Mansfield, all of Boardman; grandchildren, Taylor, McCully, Paityn McCully, Grayson McCully, Cole Ratliff and Landon Ratliff; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a longtime high school friend, Cheryl Meeker Dyer.

Along with her parents, Cyndee is preceded in death by a brother, Ralph “Ted” Mansfield III.

A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Charles Church celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and to maintain all social distancing guidelines mandated by the State (six feet apart and not to linger) thank you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

Family and friends of Cyndee may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences to the Playforth family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cyndee Lynn Playforth, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.