Cornelius P. Farcas, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cornelius P. Farcas, 82, passed away peacefully Thursday November 21, 2019 at Briarfield Manor with his daughter at his side.

Cornelius was born April 19, 1937 in Youngstown, son of Peter and Pauline Popelia Farcas, a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from South High School in 1956.

Cornelius worked as a life insurance agent with Western and Southern for many years retiring in 1992.

He married his wife Lydia S. Farcas on June 16, 1979 at Girard First Assembly Church, sadly she passed away in February of 2016.

Cornelius was very involved in his church Girard Assembly for many years.

He was member of the Ham Radio Club in Youngstown, was an avid gardener, but truly enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren.

Cornelius leaves to cherish his memory his children Renee (Dominic) Perry of Mineral Ridge, Heidi (Larry) Balben of Ringgold, Virginia and Timothy (Sumalee) Farcas of Fairfield, California; his siblings David (Paula) Farcas, Ruth (David) Mullins, Margaret (Richard) Ulrich, John (Janet) Farcas all of Austintown and Daniel (Karen) Farcas of Liberty; his grandchildren, John, Isabella, Kiana Farcas, Dominic, Jordan, Beau, Reese Perry, Corey Farcas and Kyle Cumiskey and great grandchildren Jamison, Leah, Caleb and Aliyah. He also leaves several nieces and nephews that he was very close with.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday November 26, with a service at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Gary Grey at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street in Boardman.

