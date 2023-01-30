BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey Michael Breckner-Nail, 30 passed away Saturday evening January 28, 2023, doing what he loved.

He was born June 25, 1992, in Youngstown, a son of Michael P. and Kelly Breckner Nail.

Corey was a 2012 graduate of Boardman High School and was a professional MMA fighter.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his ATV and spending time with his family.

Along with his parents, Corey leaves to cherish his memory, his grandmother, Janet Nail, his fiancé Emily M. Combs, his daughter Ella Jean, sister Brittinie (fiancé David Yerkey) Nail, brother Karl Nail (Hevynn Carson), niece Ariel and nephews Liam and Levi.

Corey is preceded in death by his grandfather Mark Nail and grandparents Mike and Sherron Breckner.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:50 p.m. Thursday February 2, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends of Corey may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Breckner-Nail family.

